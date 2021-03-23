McMinnville man killed in Highway 47 crash

A McMinnville man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 47, north of Yamhill, in the Cove Orchard area.

The Oregon State Police identified him as William Coker Jr., 61.

Troopers gave this account:

About 5 a.m., a Nissan Sentra operated by Cody Kempf, 25, of McMinnville, was southbound when it crossed the centerline and collided with a Toyota Camry driven by Coker.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in his vehicle, Kelly Williamson, 59, of McMinnville, was transported to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland.

Kempf and his passenger, Odalis Arenas Ramirez, 20, of McMinnville, was transported to OHSU.

The Yamhill County Multi-Agency Traffic Team investigated the crash, that required a Life Flight helicopter response. An Oregon Department of Transportation crew established a traffic detour.until the scene was cleared several hours following the crash.