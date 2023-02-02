By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

McMinnville man charged with assault

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Hibb

He obviously needs a timeout as do they from him.

JWC

Put him in a squeeze chute.
Dull knife.
No anesthetic.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented