McMinnville bicyclist hit by pickup

A pickup struck and injured an eight-year-old McMinnville girl who was riding her bicycle Tuesday afternoon.

The girl, who was not wearing a helmet, was riding southbound on Northeast Galloway Street. She rode through the intersection at Eighth Street without slowing down and was struck by a Ford F150 driven by Kirk Bales of McMinnville.

The girl was reported to be unconscious following the crash, according to McMinnville Police Chief Matt Scales. Arriving officers and bystanders assisted her until McMinnville Fire Department medics arrived.

She was transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center and transferred by Life Flight helicopter to Oregon Health & Science University in Portland with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Bales remained on scene and has cooperated with the investigation. Driver distraction and/or impairment are not suspected factors in the crash at this time.

"This is a stark reminder that persons of all ages, but especially juveniles, need to wear a helmet riding a bike," Scales said.

Oregon Revised Statute 814.485 requires juveniles under 16 to wear a helmet.

In addition to McMinnville fire, police were assisted by Oregon State Police and McMinnville Public Works.