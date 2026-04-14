April 14, 2026 Tweet

McDonald’s withdraws development application

By BRANDEN ANDERSEN

Of Newsberg

McDonald’s has pulled its application to build a drive-through restaurant in Dundee, according to City Administrator Courtney Patterson.

The company withdrew its Type II development application for the property at 225 S.E. Highway 99W after public and agency comments identified deficiencies in the submitted plans, Patterson said.

“ODOT asked for an additional traffic impact analysis,” Patterson said. “There was also significant public comment related to traffic impacts.”

The announcement marks the end of a process that drew significant community opposition after the application became public in mid-March. Residents, local business owners and members of the wine industry submitted comments raising concerns about code compliance, traffic safety and compatibility with Dundee’s identity as a gateway to the Dundee Hills wine region.

Red Hills Market co-owner Michelle Kropf said a community petition received about 800 signatures from locals, and 200 letters were sent to the city via an online request.

“The withdrawal of the McDonald’s application speaks to the heart of Dundee,” Kropf wrote to Newsberg in a text message. “Our community came together — neighbors, business owners, and families — to stand for the kind of town we want to be.”

McDonald’s, LLC first appeared on the city’s docket June 11, 2025, during a pre-application meeting, and submitted a formal application Feb. 4, 2026. The Type II review process — an administrative track that does not require a public hearing or planning commission review, unless appealed — drew criticism from some residents who said the limited notification radius left much of the community unaware of the proposal.

“It wasn’t about opposing change, but about ensuring that growth aligns with the values, safety, and sense of place that define Dundee,” Kropf continued. “We’re incredibly proud to be a part of a community that cares this deeply and shows up when it matters!”

Patterson said that if McDonald’s resubmits a development application for the site, the city will treat it as a new application.

Used with permission from Newsberg media outlet. See more at newsberg.org.