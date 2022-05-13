Maurine Swanee Hawk 1933 - 2022

Maurine Inez Swanson Hawk was the youngest of six children born to Leila Goforth and the Rev. Thomas Felton Swanson in Stafford, Kansas. She grew up knowing without a doubt that her parents and family loved her. She adored her older siblings, and she built life-long bonds with her high school classmates in Rose Hill, Kansas. She spoke of them often and looked forward to their class reunions.

She and Carl married on August 26, 1951. In 1963, they moved to McMinnville, Oregon, with their young children.

She was a medical transcriptionist for 42 years, and she retired from McMinnville PMC with 21 years of service. She always said she enjoyed the rewarding work.

Maurine and Carl raised their family in McMinnville and lived out their later years on Donahoo Court with Alfred the carved bear guarding the cul-de-sac, changing his outfits for every season. Carl passed in August of 2006, and she missed him dearly every day.

It was clear that Maurine loved a good joke. Pranks, gags, gadgets, and all kinds of art projects; there was always something new at their house. She kept her mannequins dressed for the occasion and filled their immaculate house with her collections, her art projects, and all sorts of oddities. She adored bright colors, her extensive collection of jewelry, and shoes to match every outfit. She was not afraid to stand out in a crowd. She cherished Carl and their shared sense of humor, and the life they built together was an admirable example for the whole family.

She was a Beta Sigma Phi sorority member for 67 years. She held in high regard the rituals, dinners, events, fundraisers and gatherings. She made many friends for a lifetime. She and Carl were both devoted Trail Blazer fans, and they enjoyed many years of season tickets. Her family knew to wait until half-time to call the house if a game was on that evening.

Maurine and her colorful energy will be dearly missed but carried on by those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, Chris, Cindy and Curt; grandchildren, Amanda, Chad, Casey, Courtney, Carlene, Paige and Lexi; and great-grandchildren, Kianna, Cameron, Hailey, Lily, Nigel, Zoei, Carly and Natalie.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, at The Chapel of Macy & Son. Donations to The Blazers Boys & Girls Club can be made in Maurine’s memory at https://bgcportland.org/blazers.