Matthew Stephen Irvin 1994 - 2020

Matthew Stephen Irvin, born January 13, 1994, in McMinnville, Oregon, passed away July 10, 2020, at his home in Sheridan, Oregon.

He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, grandson and friend. Matthew knew well the meaning of a hard day’s work. His laughter was wholehearted, and his smile could light up any room. Matthew loved the outdoors. Many of our fondest memories of Matthew are when we were hiking, fishing, hunting and camping.

His passing was unforeseen, and we are all still reeling from having him leave so suddenly and at such a young age. Matthew was like a shooting star: his presence in our lives was bright, brilliant and amazing to watch, but so incredibly short.

Matthew is survived by his mother, Kimberly Irvin, and step-father, Michael Laheyne; his father, Scott Irvin, and step-mother, Carol Irvin; brothers, Ryan Irvin, Sean Irvin and Trystan Irvin; step-brothers, Brandon Laheyne, Kyle Laheyne, Aaron Laheyne and Jordan Laheyne; adopted sister, Saphira Elliott; children, Tyson Irvin, Blake Irvin, Aurorah Irvin and her half-sister, Ryleah Nelson; grandparents, Kathy Kern and Don, and Carol Irvin; and many nieces and nephews, along with many other loved ones. Matthew was preceded in death by his brother, Joshua Irvin; and grandfather, Patrick Kern.

An outdoor Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at New Horizons Church, 2705 N.E. Destiny Drive, McMinnville, Oregon.

Memorial contributions for support of his children can be made to: gofundme.com (In loving memory of Matthew Irvin) or at Onpoint Credit Union in McMinnville (Matthew Irvin Memorial Fund account # 1443798). To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.