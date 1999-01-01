Mary Etta Saxton (Peters) Skophammer 1930 -2019

Mary Etta Saxton Skophammer was born in 1930 in Burns, Wyoming, to Walter and Jean (Koenig) Saxton; she was the first of eight children. They moved to Carlton, Oregon, when Mary was in her early teens, where she attended and graduated from high school in 1948. She immediately began working for the Carlton National Bank, and in 1949 married her high school sweetheart, Richard Peters.

Over the years, Mary Etta worked at the bank, then various bookkeeping jobs. She and Richard had a daughter, Karen Ann, in 1952, and a son, Ricky Lee, in 1958. After the kids were in school, Richards health deteriorated due to MS, yet she continued with her career working in bookkeeping in nursing homes, ultimately becoming an administrator to several and holding the position of Oregon State Nursing Administrator President. In McMinnville, she was an administrator for Michaels Nursing Home and Oakwood Glen Nursing Home.

On her birthday in 1987, she married Bill Skophammer. Shortly afterward, she retired so they could travel the country. They made their way to every state and almost every province in Canada. Her passion was traveling and collecting rocks from everywhere she had gone.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands; brother, LeRoy Saxton; and sister, Evelyn Saxton Monroe. Survivors iclude her children; sisters, Eleanor Saxton Wilkins, Elaine Saxton Pullin and Vicky Saxton Harris; brothers, Clarence and Marvin Saxton; and numerous nieces and nephews, plus the extended Skophammer family.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.