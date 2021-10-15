Mary Catherine Osborne 1925 - 2021

M. Catherine Osborne was born July 1, 1925, in Elm Creek, Nebraska, to Harvve and Mary Arrants, who preceded her in death. She passed away at the age of 96 years.

M. Catherine came to Newberg after graduating from high school in Nebraska. She went to work at First National Bank in Newberg. She met and married her forever love, Alvin Osborne, on February 1, 1948.

They had four children, Greg, Linda, Janet and Richard. Greg, Janet, and Richard preceded her in death, along with a granddaughter, Angela Lee Hesedahl.

M. Catherine enjoyed her family, golfing, spending winters in Arizona, playing bridge, and belonging to the Catholic Daughters Society.

She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Alvin (Ozzie) Osborne; daughter, Linda Gehlen; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She had complete love for all of her family.

There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony at 2:30 p.m. October 15, 2021, at Willamette National Cemetery.