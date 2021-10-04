Mary Ann Weiss 1949 - 2021

Mary Ann Weiss joined the heavenly angels, her husband Al, and her granddaughter Laila on October 4, 2021, surrounded by her loving children.

Never shy about her love of Jesus, Mary Ann generously shared her kindness and compassion for anyone she encountered. Her infectious laugh would light up the room and lift up any environment. Her love for her husband, shared through their 52 years of marriage, carried through to her five children, their three spouses, and her nine grandchildren.

Since her birth in Roswell, New Mexico, as the youngest of six, she went through every challenge in life with a quiet confidence that was incredibly inspiring. She was the ultimate caregiver, always loving, serving, working and being the glue that held it all together. She was tenacious.

And sassy. Never letting anything stand in her way.

Always taking the next step. Paired with a whip-smart sense of humor, a love of playing games, and a passion for quilt making, her warm light was always felt by all. No amount of books or written words can capture her spirt or celebrate her impact on our lives. While her job on earth is complete, her hugs and presence will be deeply missed.

We love you, Mama.

Vicki, Walid, Eric, Nathan, Melissa, Bill, John, Jillian, Aliya, Laila, Khalid, Max, Dane, Chloe, Savannah, Charlotte and Kai.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.