Marvin Trotter 1939 - 2022

Marvin Trotter was the son of Wilson (Bud) Trotter and Jessie Pearl (Frame) Trotter of Clatskanie, Oregon. Marvin joined older brother, Ivan.

Marvin attended Clatskanie Grade School. For first grade, he was the only student. The family moved to Willamina, Oregon, where he entered second grade, making new friends. He completed his schooling, graduating in 1957 from high school.

Marv served in the Navy from 1957 to January 20, 1963. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking and reading. He was a member of the Masons, BPOE No. 1283, and also the Lodge Past Exalted Ruler.

Marv is survived by his wife, Judy; three sons, Todd (Jo), Jeff (Tammy) and Scott; grandchildren, Josh, Keri Griffith (Aaron), Sthil, Rayla, and Maria; and two great-grandchildren, Payten and Colton. He was predeceased by his parents, Bud and Jessie; his brother, Ivan; and wife, Eleanor.

Military service will be held at 11:30 a.m., June 22, 2022, at Willamette National Cemetery. A memorial service at the Elks Lodge in McMinnville will be held July 9, 2022.