Mark William Fisler 1961 - 2024

Mark William Fisler passed away at the age of 62 on January 25, 2024, where he was greeted beyond the veil by cherished family and friends who passed before him. Mark was born into an extremely talented family of athletes. His birth was in Eugene, Oregon, to his mother, Diane Petersen Lust, and father, Ed Fisler. He lived in McMinnville, Oregon, where he attended high school and was an outstanding athlete. He was starting guard on the Mac High State Champions basketball team in 1979, was a tri-athlete letterman, and graduated in 1980.

In 2001, Mark met up with the love of his life, Carolyn Graham (Nordin), and bonded and helped raise his stepchildren, Heather Graham and Mitchel Graham. In 2014, Mark and Carolyn got married at the Elvis Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Elvis himself officiating.

He was a masterful musician, playing many instruments; he loved to create inventions, plan elaborate trips, camp-outs, and outings for the family and friends that greatly sweetened life. He loved to play golf, and purchased golf memberships for his family, friends, and friends of family so he could share the joy, competitiveness, and tenacity of the sport and could easily find someone to go play a round or two with.

Mark had many occupations; while in school he worked for his grandfather at Andrew Petersen’s tree farm and was very fond of the memories and beauty held there. He did plumbing and construction/contracting. Later in life, Mark went back to school and graduated with an associate degree in addiction studies and became a counselor in substance abuse.

Mark touched many people from all walks of life, and his loving, kind presence and quick wit and humor will be missed by all.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Graham Fisler; stepchildren, Heather Graham and Mitchel Graham; uncle, Lawrence Petersen; and aunt, Terese Petersen. He was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Petersen Lust; father, Ed Fisler; and grandparents, Andrew and Irene Petersen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Perry Stubberfield Memorial Golf Tournament, McMinnville High School. A celebration of life will be held. Details will follow soon.

