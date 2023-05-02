Mark Griswold 1952 - 2023

Mark Griswold, 71, of Mehama, Oregon, passed away December 15, 2023. Born in 1952 in McMinnville, Oregon, to Frances and Milo Griswold, Mark married Cathy in 1979 and raised two sons, Rob and Kyle. Mark followed in his father’s footsteps, and worked as an electrical contractor and owner of Griswold Electric. He is survived by his siblings, James, Bethlyn, and Jonathan. Mark will be remembered for the warmth and generosity he brought to every aspect of his life; for his quick wit, kind heart, compassionate spirit, and his quirky sense of humor.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Oregon Coast Trail Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the maintenance and improvement of the trail that Mark loved.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 13, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Stayton, Oregon.