Mark Alan Mathews 1959 - 2024

On December 5, 2024, Mark Alan Mathews passed away, surrounded by his many projects, both finished and unfinished. On this beautiful December day he left us and is now with his loved ones whom he missed greatly. Mark was born February 28, 1959, to Merm and Peggy Mathews in McMinnville, Oregon.



Mark lived in the best of times, where you worked hard and played hard. You saved your money, bought a house, and spent time with family and friends. Mark was a skilled welder, carpenter, gunsmith, mechanic, and the list goes on. He worked for Verizon in Washington and Oregon, where he installed phone systems in large office buildings.



After Mark retired, he continued to build and fix things, and he was always ready to help a friend.



Hunting, fishing, camping, clam digging, racing motorcycles, and diving were some of the hobbies he excelled at. His family’s deer camp was special to him. If you were a coworker, friend, or just an acquaintance, you never forgot him. Chances are he greeted you with a colorful and spirited exchange. His sense of humor knew no bounds. Mark always strived for perfection and had high expectations for himself and others.



Mark is survived by his brother-in-law, John Stenson; and his nephew, Matthew Stenson, of whom he was especially fond.



He was preceded in death by his father, Merm; his mother, Peggy; and his sister, Lisa Stenson.



Mark Mathews--gone but never forgotten.