Marjorie Jean Williams 1933 - 2020

Marjorie Jean Williams, 87, of McMinnville, Oregon, died of COVID-19 on December 12, 2020, in McMinnville, Oregon.

Marjorie was born in July of 1933 in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Charles and Virginia Bauer.

At a very young age she traveled with her family as they moved from Nebraska to live and work a farm in Yamhill, Oregon, where she grew up and graduated from Yamhill High School.

She had a professional career starting as a telephone operator and working her way up within the company, retiring after more than 30 years from the service division in Washington County for Pacific Northwest Bell.

Marjorie married Walter Williams in 1961, and welcomed their son, Paul, two years later.

She lived in many areas of Oregon, including Yamhill, Carlton, Dayton, Hillsboro, Dallas, Bend and Florence before settling back to McMinnville to be near where her family still lives today.

Marjorie had many interests and loves: animals of all kinds, tame and wild, camping, photography, woodworking, leather crafting, gardening and drawing.

She is survived by her son, Paul; grandson, Cory; and siblings, Elizabeth Ennis, Charles Bauer and Rowena Gass. She was predeceased by her long-time companion, Donna Shelton (May 2010), and sister Lois Anderson in 2012.

Memorial Services, open to any who knew Marjorie, will be held at 1 p.m. September 11, 2021, at Macy and Son Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.