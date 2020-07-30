Marion County crash kills Sheridan woman

A 39-year-old Sheridan woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash north of Keizer in Marion County. She was identified as Jacqueline Cavero Chavarry.

She was driving a Ford Taurus sedan eastbound on Clearklake Road NE, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. She failed to stop for a stop sign and was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup traveling southbound on River Road. The driver was not identified.

Two passengers in the Taurus and the pickup driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported by ambulance to Salem Hospital.