Marion Ann "Ann" Culbertson Plaster 1937 - 2020

Ann Plaster passed peacefully away on Friday, September 18, 2020, in Hood River, Oregon. She was born December 18, 1937, on a winter's day in Parkdale, Oregon, to Harry L. Culbertson and Ina (Sturdivant) Culbertson.

She was known for her beautiful auburn red hair and feisty spirit. A homemaker her entire life, she had a keen interest in food and culture. Traveling whenever the opportunity arose to China, Sweden, the Caribbean, as well as New Orleans, Louisiana. She loved long walks on the beach.

She was a member of Black Sheep Rugs for several years, selling hundreds of handmade wool rugs.

She and her husband, Ralph Plaster, were former residents of McMinnville, Oregon.

Ann was proceeded in death by her husband, Ralph W. Plaster; and son, Kris W. Plaster. She is survived by her daughters, Carla Plaster-Camp (Elliott), and Holli Sohler (Don); and son, Neal Plaster (Brandi). Seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren survive her as well. She will be missed by all who loved her.