Marilyn J. Peery - 1924 - 2019

Marilyn Jean (Michels) Peery, a longtime McMinnville resident, died Saturday, January 12, 2019, at her home in Tillamook,Oregon. She was 94.



Private family services and interment will be held.



The daughter of William B. and Florence Michels, Marilyn was born August 29, 1924, in Shelbina, Missouri. When she was an infant, her family moved to Duncan, Oklahoma, where she grew up.



While in Duncan, she was a member of the First Christian Church.



She met and married Kelton F. (Kelt) Peery while he was in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, during World War II. After Major Peery returned home from serving in the European Theatre, "Kelt" and "Mike" moved to his hometown, McMinnville, Oregon. Mrs. Peery lived in McMinnville for over 72 years.



The Peery family owned and operated Peery Drug Company for many years and eventually moved across the street and opened Thrifty Drug, on Third and Cowls streets, with longtime business partner, Pete Mead. Marilyn Peery could often be found behind the counter helping customers.



Marilyn enjoyed supporting local charities such as the Boys & Girls Aid Society and the Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission. She was an active member of Michelbook Country Club, which was co-founded by her husband, and the Anglican Chapel of St. Francis in McMinnville.



The family also has many happy memories of years spent at the family beach house in Pacific City, Oregon. Marilyn was instrumental in making those memories possible for her family. She loved spending time at the beach surrounded by family and friends.



She is survived by her four children, Susan K. Peery of Las Vegas, Kelton M. (Mike) Peery of Leavenworth, Washington, Elizabeth A. (Betsy) Peery of Tillamook, Oregon, and William M. (Mark) Peery of Pacific City; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



Arrangements were under the direction of Waud's Funeral Home in Tillamook. Memorial contributions may be made to the Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission or Tillamook County Hospice.