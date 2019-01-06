Marietta A. Wright - 1916 - 2018

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 6, 2019, at Dayton Pioneer Evangelical Church for Mariette Alva Wright of Dayton, Oregon, who died December 22, 2018, in her home. The Reverend Steve Hopper will officiate.

The sixth of eight children, Marietta was born July 28, 1916, at home in High Heaven, McMinnville, Oregon, to Eugene H. and Alva (Smith) White. She attended schools in McMinnville, graduating from McMinnville High School in 1933. She attended Oregon Normal School (Western Oregon University) in Monmouth.

On October 9, 1939, she and Robert (Bob) D. Wright were married in Stevenson, Washington. Bob died in December of 1988. They had three children, Jeff (Sally) Wright, Virginia Young and Sally (Jim) Wyffels. Marietta was blessed with seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Marietta worked at the glove factory in McMinnville for three years and at Dayton Grade School as a cook, then as a teaching assistant, for 20 years. She loved to garden and to bake bread and pies, and to read any book she could get her hands on.

She lived in Dayton since 1939, and in her home she and Bob had built since 1955.

The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Dayton Pioneer Evangelical Church. Mrs. Wright was a lifelong member of the church. To leave online condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.