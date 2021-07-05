Margery E. Earl 1941 - 2021

Margery E. Earl was born November 27, 1941, in McMinnville, Oregon, to the late John N. Ledgerwood and Luella M. (Pulley) Ledgerwood. She would go on to marry James H. Earl on December 9, 1962. Margery passed away July 5, 2021, surrounded by family.

Margery always put her family in the center of her life and enjoyed family gatherings on both sides and traveling with family. If she wasn’t with family, Margery was helping others. She spent many years as a teacher’s aide at Edwards Elementary School in Newberg, Oregon, where she touched the lives of both her coworkers and her students.

Following her retirement, Margery spent time in Alaska fishing with her husband and brother, Jack Ledgerwood. She kept in touch with classmates from school, often enjoying luncheons with them, and meeting new people wherever she went. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Margery is survived by her husband, James; her mother-in-law, Alice Earl; her sons, Patrick and Gregory Earl; a sister-in-law, Linda McKeel, and her husband Dave; her three grandchildren, Ashley, Christopher and Jonathan; and her three sisters, Linda Bennett, Christie Hamilton and Pamela Ledgerwood.