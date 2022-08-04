Margaret Schneider 1935 - 2022

Margaret Mary Schneider passed away August 4, 2022, with her son by her side. She was 87 years old.

She was born March 14, 1935, in Vancouver, B.C., Canada, to Charles and Elizabeth Falconer. Two weeks before she was born, Charles died as a result of an accident. In 1942, her mother was remarried to Robert Gilbert, a widower with four children, Mabel, Evelyn, Sylvia and Fred (Thomas). As a result, Margaret moved to Portland, Oregon, with her mother and older brother, Charles David Falconer.

Margaret graduated from Jefferson High School in 1953, and married John L. Schneider in 1957. John joined the Oregon State Police, and they lived in Portland, Grants Pass, Klamath Falls and McMinnville, Oregon. Throughout the years, she worked in insurance and retired from Hagan Hamilton Insurance in 1990.

Margaret is survived by her son, Michael, and wife, Lori Schneider of McMinnville; granddaughters, Keri (Scott Beaudry) and Kelli (Jacob Doty); and great-grandsons, Brett and Carson Doty. She was preceded in death by her husband; brother; stepsisters; and a stepbrother.

No services are planned at this time. A Celebration of Life ceremony and private gathering of close family will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation and the Wounded Warrior Project. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.