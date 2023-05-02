Marcia Lou Burton 1937 - 2023

Marcia Lou Burton should be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, an avid bowler, a tried-and-true loyal sports fan, and a person who delighted in the little absurdities in life.

Born October 5, 1937, to Fred and Pauline Olsen, she grew up in Tigard, Oregon, with a deep love of horses, leading to her passion for breeding and showing Arabians. She was also a great beauty and won several competitions, including Princess of the Queen and Court for the Molalla Buckeroo 1957, and being crowned Portland’s Miss World Trade Queen in 1962, where she was distinguished as “Portland’s pretty Marcia Olsen.”

Marcia had three children from her first marriage: Mike, Greg, and Libby, and her family grew upon her remarriage to Roger Burton and his children, Greg and Shelly Burton. She was a devoted mother and maintained her lively household of children, horses, farm animals, and ever-present Australian shepherds. In 1999, Marcia and Roger bought their house in McMinnville, Oregon, and stayed in that community until the end of their days.

Marcia loved her bowling league at Walnut City Lanes and earned several plaques for the most improved player. More often than not, Marcia could be found watching her various teams play, which included the Oakland Raiders, the Portland Trail Blazers, Oregon State Beavers, and Portland Timbers. She watched every game, and then studiously read the post-game highlights and news in The Oregonian over breakfast, and always knew the hot gossip. Marcia had a great sense of humor and, while often a quiet observer, she always had a witty comment or soft chuckle, and delighted in retelling stories. She kept up with the fish in her koi pond and loved on her dogs, Bella and Abby, who were never far from her side for some scratches or a bit of shared peanut butter. She loved her family dearly and was cared for till the end by her grandson and daughter, who kept her in good food and comfort. We love you so much, Grandma. Give Gramps our love.



Marcia is survived by her children, Greg, Libby, Shelly, and their families.