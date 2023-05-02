Marcel Israel Benavides 1990 - 2026

It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic passing of Marcel Israel Benavides. Born May 27, 1990, he was a bright light for everyone who knew him. His kindness, care, and love will be greatly missed by everyone he leaves behind. His pride and joy in life were his three children, Izrael, Noe, and Lydia.

He is survived by his mother, Linda; stepfather, Ben; father, Arnold; brother, Ezekiel; brother, Isaiah; partner, Ashton; son, Izrael; son, Noe; daughter, Lydia; and various uncles, aunts, and cousins.

The viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday January 20, 2026, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, 135 N.E. Evans St. McMinnville. Please send all flowers to Macy & Son. The service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 21, at St. James Catholic Church 1145 NE 1st St., McMinnville, OR.

