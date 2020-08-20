Man killed in crash near Gaston

A Hillsboro man died Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of northeast Springhill and Laughlin roads, near Gaston, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

An SUV and a commercial truck collided about 1:50 p.m. on the rural roads.

The SUV driver, Christopher Carranza-Torres, 26, of Hillsboro was flown to a Portland area hospital by Life Flight helicopter. He later died of his injuries.

The driver of the commercial truck also was injured and was taken to a hospital by ground ambulance.

According to the YCSO, an investigation showed that the SUV had failed to obey a traffic control device, leading to the crash. Witnesses and a dash-mounted camera in the truck helped lead deputies to this conclusion.

North Valley, Springhill and Laughlin roads were closed for about five hours during the investigation.

YCSO deputies were assisted by Oregon State Police, Yamhill police and fire departments, McMinnville Fire Department, Yamhill County Public Works, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, Gaston Fire Department and Hillsboro police.