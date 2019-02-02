Man arrested on kidnapping, assault charges after incident in his apartment

McMinnville police arrested a 73-year-old man Friday after he allegedly attacked a woman in his apartment.

Manuel Catano was charged with second-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. He was booked into Yamhill County Jail on $27,500 bail.

He is scheduled for arraignment Monday, Feb. 4.

According to police, officers rushed to 1501 S.W. Baker Street No. 61 just before noon Friday. A woman told them she had entered the apartment as part of her job duties. She said Catano attacked her.

Police said they took Catano into custody without incident.

Anyone with information can call the McMinnville police tip line, at 503-434-2337 and refer to case number 19-439.