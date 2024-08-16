Mac Water & Light reopens after crash

The McMinnville Water & Light office reopened on Thursday, Aug. 15 after a pickup truck smashed into the door and glass entry at about 8 a.m. on Aug. 14.

The office, at 855 N.E. Marsh Lane, was closed Wednesday

Water & Light officials announced in a 5:30 p.m. press release Wednesday that the office would reopen earlier than the timeline cited in the News-Register e-edition of Aug. 14.

McMinnville Fire Department responded to the incident but soon left the scene as no one was injured. The elderly driver of the truck stated that his foot had slipped off the brake while he was parking, according to Water & Light officials. There were no injuries to employees, customers, or the driver.

Water & Light managers immediately closed the lobby and assisted a few customers outside who had arrived soon after the accident. Employees cleaned up glass and metal framing while other staff erected a temporary wall and door to secure the front entrance. Water & Light was ready to serve customers in the office according to regular schedule on Thursday morning.

No damage estimate is available at this time. Permanent repairs could take up to four months, according to Water & Light’s contractor.