Mac walkout draws protesters against ICE, President Trump

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Tyler C
These kids are correct. ICE and Trump are a direct threat to our constitutional democracy.
Bigfootlives
Really sad. If this is what they are learning in school go ahead and let them protest full time, the schools have failed them.
Fake rage whipped up by the dying media (including the NR) and the left conveniently timed with the discovery of tens of billions dollars of fraud with links throughout the country. Here is a list of what the left is fighting for and defending…a third world narco cartel dictator - Maduro, defending cartel speedboats smuggling drugs into the country, blocking the arrest of child predators, rapists, human trafficking in our own state- TDA prostitution ring in Portland, and tens of billions of dollars of theft of taxpayer money, just to name a few!
That’s the sham of the communist left in this country! In a month those crowds will be dragging people out of their cars because they might be republicans, or chasing someone wearing a flag hoodie, and there won’t be a damn thing anyone can do about it. It’s already happening. Screaming at people that don’t honk. Shame to all of you.
Mac Runner
Some of us are old enough to remember that reich-wingers like BFL are fighting for the erosion of civil liberties in America and have been calling anyone who supports civil rights communists since Eisenhower came back from WWII and decided to dismantle the racist institutions that were holding this country back. He would have jeered Martin Luther King.
Otis
So proud to see these kids expressing their 1st amendment rights and standing tall for the Constitution!