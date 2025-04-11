Mac superintendent takes leave amidst termination rumors

Update: The McMinnville School Board has added an executive session to its Monday night meeting to discuss the administrative contract. The board will meet behind closed doors at 6 p.m., prior to the regular public meeting at 6:30, in the district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Avenue.

The board also met in executive session for two hours Friday night, a meeting that had been schedule at the start of the week.

------

McMinnville School Superintendent Debbie Brockett has taken an open-ended leave of absence.

That leaves the running of the 6,300-student district up to the leadership team made up of the director of each aspect of the school system – personnel, curriculum and assessment, facilities, finances and student services – most of whom are longtime administrators in McMinnville schools.

Brockett went on leave Friday as rumors swirled that the school board plans to terminate her contract at its Monday night meeting. The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Avenue; the meeting is available on Zoom, as well.

Monday night’s agenda includes, under new business, items related to Brockett’s recent evaluation and to the administrative contract.

The board also plans to meet tonight, April 11, in executive session – a non-public meeting that was scheduled at the beginning of the week.

Brockett sent an email to administrators and leaders of the teachers’ and classified employees’ unions on Thursday, saying the board was considering terminating her without cause. She said she had just received a positive evaluation; the board conducted an evaluation during executive sessions in March.

The McMinnville Education Association, in turn, sent a message to teachers to let them know about the situation. The MSD Leadership Team sent out a message, as well, saying it “stands ready to continue the important work of supporting our students and staff.”

School Board Chairman Jason Bizon posted on Facebook Friday morning praising Brockett and saying he will not vote for a motion to terminate her contract. In addition to saying he supports the superintendent, he said firing her would mean paying her for the remaining two years of her contact, which could cost in excess of $359,000.

McMinnville, like all Oregon schools, is facing budget shortages for the coming year, a problem exacerbated by concerns about possible cuts in federal funding.

The district already has started trimming non-classroom positions, such as some at the district office, in an effort to save money before the end of this school year. Brockett and other administrators have also said they plan to use some of the district’s reserve funds next year to maintain as many jobs, programs and student support activities as possible.

Brockett joined the McMinnville School District in 2021 following the retirement of Maryalice Russell, who was superintendent for 19 years.

Brockett came to the district after a long career as a special education teacher and administrator in the Las Vegas school district in Nevada. She was out of the district in the last week because she was attending a Google for Education conference for which she was chosen as a speaker.