Mac School Board to meet Monday

McMinnville School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, in the district office, Fifth Street and Lafayette Avenue in McMinnville.

During the public meeting, the board will appoint a budget committee member, approve school improvement goals and consider the enrollment. It also will hear reports on finances, facilities and the upcoming start of school.

For more information, call the district office, at 503-565-4000.