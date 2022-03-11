Mac School Board meets Monday night

McMinnville School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 14, to discuss the school calendar and student travel.

Columbus Elementary School fifth-graders are asking to take an overnight trip to the coast for outdoor school. The McMinnville High School Symphonic Choir is seeking approval of a performance trip, as well.

The board also will discuss finances, facilities and auditing services.

Public comments will be taken in writing only. They need to be submitted by 3 p.m. Monday to msdschoolboardsecretary@msd.k12.or.us.