By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • October 31, 2024

Mac man charged with rape, strangulation

Justin Gabriel Kilmer, 19, is accused of the charges stemming from between Aug. 1, 2022, and Aug. 31, 2022, when he was 17. Per the indictment, the State alleges the defendant used a dangerous weapon.

A warrant was issued on Oct. 24 by Circuit Court Judge Ladd J. Wiles, with security bond set at $150,000. Kilmer was arrested the morning of Friday, Oct. 25.

At the Monday, Oct. 28, indictment arraignment, Public Defender Abraham Hanson was appointed by the court to represent the defense.

Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Chapman reduced security bond to $50,000.

The state said the security amount was appropriate, although noted that Kilmer is only 19 and had not been an adult for very long at the time of the alleged crimes.

Kilmer asked from the jail via video conference if he would be released today, as he had thought at the time of arrest he could be released on Monday.

Chapman said she was not comfortable with releasing him at that time. A plea hearing is scheduled 11 a.m. Nov. 26.