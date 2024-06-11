Mac High disrupted by false threat call

Rusty Rae/News-Register## McMinnville High School Principal Dave Furman, center, and the district's facility director, Brian Crain, right, talk with McMinnville police officers outside the main entrance at noon Tuesday. Police responded to a "swatting call," a false report designed to bring about a law enforcement response.

McMinnville High School received a “swatting call,” a false report of trouble designed to bring about a law enforcement response, about 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, June 11..

Police responded at 11:40 a.m. and checked the building while students stayed in their classrooms. No real threat was found.

Students returned to their regular schedule of lunch or classes just after noon.

The day ended early, however – not because of the swatting class, but because classes usually are released early during finals week.

Four McMinnville cars and a deputy from the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office responded to the high school. School district officials responded as well.

The district sent out a message to parents about 12:15 p.m.

"Today there were false reports of injuries at the high school. Mac PD responded immediately. The school was put into a 'hold,' part of the Standard Response Protocol, while law enforcement searched the premises. There were no injuries found, the building is clear, and the calls did not come from inside the school."

After being released from the hold, students continued their normal finals-day schedule.

Friday, June 14, is the final day for students in the McMinnville School District. Seniors graduated Friday, June 7.