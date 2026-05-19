Mac High career pathway showcase Tuesday

McMinnville High School career pathway students will put their skills and creations on display Tuesday, May 19, at the school’s annual Pathway Sale and Showcase.

Students will present their capstone projects, art and musical performances. They also will sell items they’ve made, such as jewelry or welded pieces.

The Showcase will be open to the public from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in Mac High’s CTE building and in the main building’s activities lobby and auditorium.

Admission is free. For more information, call the school, at 503-565-4200.