April 20, 2023 Tweet

Mac Council postpones Gwendolyn appeal decision

The News-Register staff

McMinnville City Council is leaning towards denying the Gwendolyn hotel project after two days of appeal hearings, but the current 4-3 split on the dais could change before an official vote on May 5.

Councilors Adam Garvin, Zack Geary and Jessica Payne were firm in opposition to the project during a poll at the conclusion of the hearing Wednesday night, while Kellie Menke was firmly in favor, Sal Peralta and Chris Chenoweth leaned in support and Mayor Remy Drabkin (potentially representing a tie-breaking vote) leaned against. The council discussion was continued from Tuesday night.

Council is weighing an appeal from community member Daniel Kiser of the planning commission’s approval of three demolition applications for buildings at 609, 611 and 619 N.E. Third St. and a downtown design review for the proposed $60 million boutique hotel. The planning commission’s appeal decision came after the city’s Historic Landmarks Committee initially denied all four applications in January.

Council will convene at4 p.m. on May 5 in Kent Taylor Civic Hall to hold an official vote.