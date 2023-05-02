Mac author to launch book

McMinnville author to launch new book

McMinnville author Linda Kuhlmann will debut her new book, the third in her “Cal Jamison Mystery Series,” at an event Sunday, Dec. 15.

The book, “Earth,” is a continuation of a series about Cal, a former Marine Raider turned private investigator. Like the other volumes, “Water” and “Fire,” it is set in Oregon.

This time around, Cal is looking for more details about a pair of unsolved murders long grown cold. Then another murder occurs, and he digs into whether the crimes are related.

Kuhlmann also is the author of the Koenig series, set in the world of thoroughbred horse racing, and “The Red Boots.”

The author will talk about her main character and his story at the launch party, which will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at Willamette Valley Vineyards tasting room, 300 N.E. Third St., McMinnville. It will feature complimentary wine and snacks.

For more information, go to her website, www.lindakuhlmann.com.