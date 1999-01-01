Lyle R. Brune 1940 - 2019

Lyle R. Brune was born in 1940 in Oregon City, Oregon, and spent his childhood in Happy Valley and in Sandy, Oregon, where the family had a small dairy farm. He attended Sandy Union High School, where he was class president for two years as well as playing the trombone in the band and school dance band. In addition, he was involved in the school’s amateur radio club.

From the time he was in high school, Lyle knew he wanted to become an electronics engineer and worked for a time at Tektronix. He became interested in the semi-conductor industry, and his family spent a number of years in the Silicon Valley of California pursuing that career.

He relocated to Oregon in the 1970s, and eventually met his soulmate and best friend, Dianne Johnston, whom he married in 1982. Theirs became a blended family, with daughters, Pam Reed, Karen McDougal (Brendon), Shannon Beyer (Nathan) and sons, Mark (Pia) and Todd.

Lyle loved the outdoors and spent time camping, snow skiing and backpacking. He enjoyed woodworking, being on his tractor and remodeling his homes.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Dianne; sister, Shirley Long (Fred); three daughters; two sons; and eight grandchildren. At his request, there will be no services.

Our family will cherish the memories of time spent with a loving and gentle husband, father, grandfather and friend. We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the staff at Hillside Skilled Nursing facility in McMinnville and to Brookdale Hospice for the excellent care, support and attention Lyle received during this journey. He will forever be in our hearts. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.