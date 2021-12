Lydia Turner 1941 - 2021

Lydia Turner was born July 12, 1940, in Bamberg, Germany. She married Larry Turner on May 14, 1959.

She is survived by son, Michael (Kelley and daughter Kayla); grandchildren, Mariah Turner, Johnathan Turner (Susan), Richard Hokit, and Travis Hokit (Jessica); and great-grandchildren, Alisha, Alehs, Dakota, Kinsley and Mark.

Lydia was preceded in death by son, Richard Paul, who died at age two months and 14 days; husband, Larry; and daughter, Theresa Hokit.

Lydia's life revolved around her family, husband and children. She also enjoyed traveling.