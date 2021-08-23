Lucille Mansigh 1936 - 2021

Lucille Mansigh was born April 25, 1936, in Dallas, Oregon, and died August 23, 2021, in Vancouver, Washington, with family at her side. Lucille grew up and graduated high school in Dallas, and moved to Brookdale in Newberg late in her life. Many in the senior community may remember her warm smile, her sense of style, and the energy and enthusiasm she exuded with any project she attempted. Lucille loved writing and music, moving her piano into the dining room so others could perform live and she and the residents could sing along. She enjoyed trips through the countryside and exercising in the water at the Chehalem Swim and Fitness Center. She also loved the rose bushes and yellow finches that frequented her birdhouse outside her apartment window.

Lucille is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Taylor; stepson, Mike Beckman; sister, Doris Hassler; brother, Walter Hildebrand; as well as grandchildren, David and TK; and great-granddaughter, Eva.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, 287 S.W. Washington St., Dallas, Oregon. Visit www.dallastribute.com for details or to leave a memorial message.