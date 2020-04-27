LUBA stops trail bridge work

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Jim
It’s about about time somebody stopped this waste of money by our county commissioners. They say it’s funded by all kinds of other public money, that is taxpayer money any way you phrase it. The costs of this project will be astronomical. The commissioners have went forward with this project with no master plan and no total costs. They are embarrassed that they purchased property they can’t develop and are trying to save face at any costs. If the wine mafia and tourist industry want this white elephant so bad let them fight the state with private dollars and if they win fund the construction and maintenance of the trail with private money.
Stella
The Commissioners were afraid they would have to return grant money if they didn’t start bridge work so they “plow” ahead. Shame on them for not respecting Luba.
*Vote wisely for Commissioner.... two against... one pro trail. Only one candidate mentions the trail in the voters pamphlet.... and I love his opinion 👍
Christmas has Talons
Whoever the no vote is will be the one I vote for. Damn the last freaking thing we need is a trail on a certain percentage of the population can use while we have our own Governor killing small business.
And Stella no one claiming to be a "Republican"like you did on another thread on here would ever "like" Kulla's views on the trail just be honest for goodness sake and own your liberalism.