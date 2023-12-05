‘A lot of the trees are going to have to go’

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Otis
For the eighteenth million time: Turn the 4 block section of 3rd into a walking mall with pavers. Move trees from the sidewalk to the CENTER of 3rd.
Bill B
Clearly Otis, unfortunately no one in power cares what many of us think.
Bill B
I think it might help readers if they could see what Third Street would look like without trees. News Register-anyone there able to photoshop out the trees? Could the trees be saved if most of the utility work was done in the middle of the street?