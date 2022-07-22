July 22, 2022 Tweet

Lowery: Could Ron DeSantis rain on Trump presidential parade?

It was only a matter of time before Ron DeSantis’ rising star ran into the unmovable object of Donald Trump’s will to continue to dominate the GOP.

A spate of recent news stories has focused on the proto-feud between the past president with future ambitions and the protege with big ambitions of his own.

The level of the clash shouldn’t be exaggerated. So far, it mostly consists of muttering from Mar-a-Lago. And obviously, it’s still very early.

But the Trump-DeSantis storyline is inherently alluring, given the chances of a collision between two longtime allies and the possibility of the subordinate ultimately eclipsing the figure who helped elevate him.

Whether that ever happens is unknowable. But the spat is revealing, nonetheless.

Some version of what DeSantis represents has the greatest odds of coaxing the party away from Trump and forging a new political synthesis — one that bears the unmistakable stamp of Trump, while jettisoning his flaws.

There’s simply never going to be a GOP revelation in which the rank-and-file suddenly decides, “It was a mistake to ever embrace Donald Trump, and now we want to be the party of Adam Kinzinger.” There will be no Bourbon Restoration.

The challenge to Trump will have to come from the Trump wing of the party — or, at this point, more like the Trump fuselage, wing and landing gear.

After Trump’s presidency, the party is more populist, more focused on the culture war, more resistant to media narratives and more skeptical of business. And it would remain so if Trump retired tomorrow.

DeSantis is an orthodox conservative in many ways but covers these bases. He’s become a lightning rod for criticism from the left, now a major plus for Republican voters, and gives as good as he gets in clashes with the media.

There are few causes that light up the Republican base that he doesn’t find a way to address, whether on big tech or critical race theory, and he emerged as the party’s exemplar on the pandemic, with his strenuous opposition to lockdowns and mandates.

This gives him credibility with Trump voters and the foundation to compete with Trump, not as a critic or scold but as someone who can do it better.

In fact, it is likely that the most telling line of attack against a potential candidate Trump would come from the right:

That he elevated Dr. Anthony Fauci early in the pandemic and listened to his advice for too long.

That despite all his talk of building the border wall, he didn’t get it done and left intact a desperately flawed immigration system.

That he rattled China’s cage but didn’t make fundamental changes to the trading relationship and was too complimentary of President Xi Jinping.

That he lost to Joe Biden, a desperately flawed candidate who only made it into the White House because Trump made himself so unpopular.

Would DeSantis be audacious enough to run against Trump in 2024?

The case against waiting is that it’s extremely unlikely that the governor can maintain his exalted status in the party until 2028. The case against running is that it involves the enormous risk of encountering the business end of the Trump buzz saw, which could permanently damage DeSantis’ image in the party.

For the moment, though, DeSantis should take the grumbling from Trump as a compliment: It shows the past and current master of the GOP sees a future threat arising.

Rich Lowry serves as editor of the National Review. a journal of conservative thought. His column is distributed by King Features Syndicate.