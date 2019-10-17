October 17, 2019 Tweet

Louis S. VanDatta Jr. - 1937-2019

Louis S. VanDatta Jr. departed this life October 11, 2019. He passed away under the amazing care of staff at OHSU in Portland, Oregon, with family and friends by his side. He was born to Louis and Narvene Barr VanDatta on May 30, 1937, in Portland.

Louis graduated from McMinnville High School, Class of ’55. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1962. He retired from the creamery in McMinnville (Darigold and Farmer’s Co-op Creamery during his time there) after 30 years as a mechanic and truck driver.

Louis enjoyed fishing, fishing and more fishing. Clam digging for razor clams was also a favorite. After retirement, woodworking/refinishing nearly became his next career. He also enjoyed gathering and drying his famous walnuts, volunteering at Habitat for Humanity, taking road trips to the coast or up to Canada to see family, growing veggies in his garden, staying social with a coffee group of friends at the fast food place of choice for the day, playing with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren out in “grandpa’s garage," and loving on his granddogs.

Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Anita; his daughters, Jeanette Henton (husband Eric) of McMinnville and Heather VanDatta of Bend; grandchildren, Kyle, Kimberlee (fiance Ben) and Avery; great-grandchildren, Madilee, Taylee and Kohen; granddogs, Shasta and McKinley; brother, Bill VanDatta of California; and sister, Janice White (husband David) of Canada. He was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Enzor of Oregon.

A service for Louis will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at the chapel of Macy and Son Funeral Directors. Memorial donations may be given to Habitat for Humanity or Homeward Bound Pets c/o Macy and Son. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.