Louis Michael Weiser 1948 - 2021

Louis Michael (Mike) Weiser, age 73, of McMinnville, Oregon, died of cancer after a week in the hospital on November 3, 2021, at the Willamette Valley Medical Center. There will be no service in Oregon. There will be a memorial service at the Riverside Cemetery gravesite in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in late spring as weather permits.

Mike was born in 1948 to Helen Louise DeWitt Weiser Backoski and Louis Robert (Bud) Weiser in Kalamazoo Michigan, where he resided until college at University of Michigan. After receiving a BS in Aeronautical Engineering in 1971, Mike joined the USAF and was sent to Officer Training and Flight school. He flew an F-4 fighter jet in Texas and out of Korat, Thailand, during the Vietnam War. He separated from USAF in 1980, joining the marketing team of Texas Instruments. He joined the marketing team of McDonnell Douglas Corporation (MDC) in 1987, and married Jan, also an employee and manager of MDC. They were continuously employed by MDC and Boeing at merger, living in Southern California and then Issaquah, Washington, before moving to Oregon in retirement in 2014. He lived in the beautiful Willamette Valley to enjoy wine and the rich life of rural Oregon, a tourist destination. Mike loved wine and food and was always a devoted friend and husband. He had the “right stuff."

Mike is survived by his wife of 34 years, Janice Valigorsky Weiser of McMinnville; and his cousin, Leslie Remeur of Kalamazoo Michigan. In his memory, please donate to the American Cancer Society and the American Kidney Foundation. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.