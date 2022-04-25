Louann H. Harwood 1943 - 2022

Louann H. Harwood passed away unexpectedly April 25, 2022, from natural health issues. She was 78.

Louann was born May 19, 1943, Tillamook, Oregon, to her parents Ezra and Helen Smith.

She was raised in Tillamook, McMinnville and Salem. Graduating from South Salem in 1961, she was always loving and running around with her special cousin and beautiful lifelong friends and creating so many wonderful memories along the way; keeping her parents on their toes with her adventures.

In 1966, her teenage friend and sweetheart, Ralph, came home from the Navy to marry her; he was the love of her life. Together they built a family and lived happily for the next 55 years in Newberg, Oregon, creating more memories with forever friends and neighbors who became more like family.

Ralph and Louann made a great team; together they made a decision that Louann would stay home and raise their children and create a beautiful home. Once the kids were in school, Louann worked multiple jobs throughout the years to keep busy, from retail, florist, food sampler and at fruit plant.

Louann's greatest joy was her family, but she absolutely embraced and adored becoming a grandma. She was there at every phone call to love on her grandsons. No one would ever believe the adventures she would take on with her grandsons and hours and hours of school and sporting events, always with a smile on her face of pure PRIDE. The boys' teammates and friends were her teammates and friends, and when they visited it was just another grandchild to love.

We all know her biggest heartbreak was Ralph leaving her first; he was the social one and could pull the joy out of her like NO ONE else. She was absolutely smitten with him and would do anything to make him smile and he for her. Together they were unstoppable and out to conquer the world. He left a huge void in her that could not be filled. In the past months since his passing, she was terribly sick and lost her independence. She loved that her new apartment was remade to look like her home, but, without Ralph, no place would ever be home. Louann is now happy she is home beside Ralph and her parents.

Louann will be missed terribly by her daughter, Becky (Booth) and her husband Mike and their sons, Tyler and Nathan (Louann’s pride and joy); son, Rod Harwood; brother, John, and sister-in-law, Janet Smith; and many other family members who loved her dearly.

She will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville, Oregon. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.