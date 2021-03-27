Loretta Marie (Vincent) Mealue 1930 - 2021

Loretta "Buzzy" Marie (Vincent) Mealue passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at home in Crescent City, California, at the age of 90. She was born October 26, 1930, in McMinnville, Oregon.

She graduated in the Class of 1948 from McMinnville High School. Loretta moved to Crescent City in 1958. She raised five “rambunctious” children on her own. She had a long career in restaurant work, often working 60 or more hours weekly. “Buzzy” overcame many obstacles in life, eventually owning property, investments and her own home.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, John and Loretta Vincent; older brother, James Vincent; and sister, Viola Niehus. She leaves behind two twin sisters, Barbara and Mary; five children; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Loretta “Buzzy” was a lifelong Catholic. She is remembered for her strong work ethic and great sense of humor! She will forever be in our hearts for her love, loyalty and selflessness.