Lonnie Jo DeLong 1948 - 2025

Lonnie Jo DeLong, 77, of Dallas Oregon, passed away peacefully October 28, 2025, in her home. She was born March 28, 1948, in McMinnville, Oregon.



Lonnie was the wife of Robert Bryant (Bob) DeLong and loving mother of three children: Angi, David, and Scott. She was a proud grandmother to seven grandchildren; and a great-grandmother to 15 great-grandchildren.



Lonnie cherished time with her family and found great joy in the outdoors. She especially loved spending time in the mountains and at the beach, where she found the most peace.



She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 9, at her home.