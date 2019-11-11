November 11, 2019 Tweet

Lois V. Scratcher Hines - 1924-2019

Lois Virginia Scratcher Hines passed November 3, 2019. She was born to Lee and Flossie Scratcher on December 15, 1924, in Kansas. She lived most of her younger life in and around Pittsburg, Kansas. As one of the eldest of seven children, she helped with the care of her younger siblings. During WWII, she worked in a factory for military production items, as did most women, since the men were sent to war. Her later work experience was as a telephone operator in Kansas, and later in McMinnville and Sheridan, Oregon.

She married Earl (Shug) Hines on December 2, 1950. Their daughter, Connie, was born in 1952, and they moved to Oregon for a brief time — following some of her family who moved there. They moved back to Kansas, and their son, Michael, was born in 1953. They later returned to Oregon and made Sheridan their home.

Lois was an active member of the Assembly Of God Church in Sheridan and helped as a teacher and secretary/treasurer. She loved helping people in need and always had such a warm and welcoming smile. She was greatly loved by everyone she met. She loved to cook and bake, and her door was always open to feed you a meal or offer baked goods.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Connie; son, Michael (Nancy); brother, Ronald (Mary Alice); sister, Barbara; grandsons, Aaron (Michelle), Justin, Jeremy (Jennifer), Bryant (Kami) and Tim (Melissa); great-grandchildren, Zoey, Kasen, Demitri, Destiny, Austin, Sydney, Joseph and Jonathan; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Flossie; her husband, Earl; two sons-in-law, Terry Troxell and Paul Love; three sisters, Dolores, Donna and Bonnie; and a brother, Gary.

No memorial service will be held. There will be a future celebration of life for Lois and her sisters, Donna and Bonnie, who all passed away this year.