Lois Mae Christensen - 1925 - 2019

Lois Mae Christensen passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, one day before her 94th birthday. Lois was born March 21, 1925, in Hibbing, Minnesota, to Emelda and Leo Paquette. She was raised and educated in Yakima, Washington, having graduated from nursing school at St. Mary's. In 1947, she moved to McMinnville, Oregon, and began her nursing career at General Hospital in McMinnville, retiring in 1982. In 1949, she married Louis Christensen, and together they had three children. She lived in the same McMinnville home for over 62 years. Lois was devoted to her family and career, and yet was still actively involved in the Oregon Nurses Association as well as the League of Women Voters. During the summers in the 1960s, she provided health care in clinics at the migrant camps in Yamhill County. However, she did have three other passions: traveling, golf and cards. Lois traveled to every continent except Africa. "Oh, the places she saw!" And the treasures she brought home to her family. Lois played Bridge for many years with the same group of women and still played a weekly card game with friends until the time of her passing. It was a good game if she won $1. She played golf weekly with the same group of women well into her 80s, and there was always a set of golf clubs in her trunk. Lois is survived by her sister, Dicksie of Grass Valley, California; sister-in-law, Carolyn; son, Steve of Belize, Central America; son, Doug of Hailey, Idaho; daughter, Dicksie of Portland, Oregon; as well as seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later time. We will always love and admire her spirit!