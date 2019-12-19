Lois Esther Brown 1919 - 2019

Lois Esther Brown passed away December 19, 2019. She was 100 years old.

Lois was born November 7, 1919, in Yoder, Oregon, to parents Stephen and Esther (Lau) Day. She graduated from Molalla High School and Western Oregon University (formerly Oregon College of Education) in Monmouth. She was always very proud of the fact that she climbed Mount Hood in her late teens. Lois enjoyed crossword puzzles, cooking, gardening and reading.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, David Brown. She is survived by son, Ronald E. Brown (Nancy) of Sauvie Island, Oregon; daughter, Wendy S. Martin (Kenneth) of Tygh Valley, Oregon; and grandchildren, Bradley R. Brown (Alicia) of Sauvie Island and Kimberly R. Ahmann (Gregory) of Huntington Beach, California.

Lois was laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.