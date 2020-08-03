Log truck topples over bridge into Willamina Creek, spills fuel

Submitted photo.

A log truck toppled over the side of the Willamina Creek bridge on Monday morning, falling about 20 feet and spilling fuel and oil into the creek, officials said. The injured driver was transported to the hospital.

The accident happened about 10:45 a.m. on Main Street, also known as Highway 18B. The unloaded truck went over the north side of the bridge and landed on its wheels. There was significant damage to the bridge and the truck, according to a report from the Sheridan/SW Polk/West Valley Fire District.

Crews placed absorbent pads and booms across Willamina Creek to control the fuel and oil spill. The bridge will remain closed until further notice, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

The cause of the crash is unknown, officials said.