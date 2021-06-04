Locals get college honors

Several Yamhill County residents recently received degrees or honors from institutions of higher learning. They include:

Leslie Wallace of McMinnville and Chloe Wassei of Newberg have been named to the spring Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University in Ohio.

Wallace is majoring in electronic engineering. Wassei is majoring in nursing.

To make the list, students must obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester while carrying at least 12 credit hours.

Terri Phillips of McMinnville and Adam McClellan of Lafayette have been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2021 honors lists for the term running January through May.

Phillips made the President’s List by maintaining a grade point average of at least 3.7 while taking at least 12 credits.

McClellan reached the Dean’s List with at least 12 credits and a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.69.

Alexandra Call of Newberg was named to University of Utah’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List. A music and biology major, she also made the list during fall semester.

The list includes students with grade point averages of 3.5 or higher taking at least 12 graded credit hours.

Lindsay Hayden and Erica Heuer, both of Newberg, were among about 715 students who received degrees from Concordia University in Nebraska in May.

Both earned master’s degrees in education from Concordia.

Patrick Boulanger of Newberg received a Bachelor of Science in Biology degree from the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Keith Keating of Newberg was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Portland State University.

Mitchell Nardoni from Carlton was named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List for exemplary academic performance at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, where Nardoni is a senior. The list includes students with a 3.60 semester grade point average and at least 12 hours completed that semester.